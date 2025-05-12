Trump not preventing Israel from launching Gaza assault, Israeli sources say

Israel's ultimatum issued to Hamas regarding its agreement to the Gaza hostage deal framework remains valid until the end of US President Donald Trump's trip to the Middle East, Israeli sources clarified in conversation with The Jerusalem Post on Monday, following a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Witkoff, and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The meeting between Netanyahu, Witkoff, and Huckabee also included a phone call between Netanyahu and the US president. “The deadline for Hamas to accept the Witkoff framework, which includes the release of 10 hostages in exchange for several weeks of a ceasefire, remains valid until the end of Trump’s visit to the region,” an Israeli source told The Post.

The source added that the Trump administration is also committed to the Witkoff framework and is pursuing it with full force. “The Americans see eye to eye with us. They understand that Hamas must be destroyed,” the source said. Huckabee tweeted after the meeting: "Forget rumors. We’re all on same page."

IDF troops operates in the Gaza Strip. May 10, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Jerusalem searching for all deal possibilities

The Israeli source noted that Jerusalem is making every effort to explore possibilities for a deal, which is why a delegation led by “M,” a former deputy head of the Shin Bet, will be sent to Qatar for talks. “The prime minister made it clear that negotiations will only take place under fire,” a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday read.

In their phone call, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his assistance in securing the release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander. The US President, in turn, reaffirmed his commitment to Israel and his desire to continue close cooperation with the prime minister.

Israeli officials emphasized on Monday that it was solely Hamas’s fear of an Israeli military operation that led to Alexander's release.

“We hope that this release, combined with the ‘herd of elephants’ heading toward Gaza," referring to a planned widened operation, "and the fact that Trump is in the region, will lead to additional deals,” the Israeli source told The Post. The source added, “Hamas will not stall us. Negotiations will proceed under fire, and if Hamas does not agree to the Witkoff framework, the ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ operation will not be delayed.”