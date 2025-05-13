Edan Alexander to undergo medical testing before potential Qatar meeting with Trump

After enduring 583 days of torture in Hamas captivity, Edan Alexander is expected to undergo a series of comprehensive medical tests in the coming hours. The results will determine his overall health and whether he is fit to fly to Qatar for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Alexander, who was reportedly handcuffed for months and suffered from extreme malnutrition, is considered at increased risk for complications such as blood clots, particularly dangerous during air travel.

Doctors overseeing his condition will rely on a range of diagnostic tests to rule out serious health risks. Chief among these are potential blood clots, pulmonary embolisms, metabolic imbalances, and signs of systemic organ failure. The round-trip flight to Qatar is approximately three hours each way.

Various medical tests to be performed

The first round of tests will include a full blood panel, including a complete blood count. This test will help determine if Alexander is anemic, a condition commonly seen in individuals who have experienced prolonged starvation or internal bleeding. Low levels of hemoglobin or iron may indicate chronic fatigue, physical weakness, and poor tolerance for exertion—all factors that could rule out flying.

Additional blood tests will assess kidney and liver function, levels of inflammation, and critical electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus. Doctors will also check albumin levels, a protein that reflects overall nutritional health. A deficiency in albumin could point to severe malnutrition or a problem with protein absorption—any of which could delay travel. Doctor holds a stethoscope in front of a hospital background (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Another key test is the D-dimer, a protein fragment that appears when blood clots are being broken down in the body. Elevated D-dimer levels can indicate an active clot or even a hidden pulmonary embolism.

For someone who had been immobile for months, like Alexander, any abnormal results here would require further examination.

Doctors may also perform a duplex ultrasound—commonly known as a Doppler scan—of the legs to detect deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

This non-invasive test uses sound waves to check for blood clots in the deep veins. While rare in healthy young individuals, poor circulation caused by long-term immobility may increase the risk. If clots are found, Alexander would require blood thinners and would not be cleared to fly.

If Alexander experiences symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, or a dry cough, he may be given a CT pulmonary angiogram.

This imaging test allows doctors to visualize the pulmonary arteries and detect clots that may have traveled to the lungs. A pulmonary embolism is a life-threatening condition that would prevent him from boarding a flight.

Doctors will also perform an echocardiogram to evaluate his heart function. This test checks for stress on the right side of the heart, which could be caused by a pulmonary embolism. Any abnormal findings would again preclude travel.

After cardiovascular testing, Alexander’s metabolic status will be reviewed. Imbalances in electrolytes can be dangerous at high altitudes.

Concerns of 'refeeding syndrome'

One particular concern is “refeeding syndrome,” a potentially fatal condition in which the body struggles to resume normal nutrient absorption after prolonged starvation.

Symptoms may include drops in magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as fluid buildup, heart failure, or trouble tolerating normal food intake.

“On the surface, it seems to us that his general condition is good, and most likely his tests will be normal,” a source said.

“If he chooses to accept Trump's invitation, and assuming that the medical findings are within the norm, there will be no obstacle to the short flight to Qatar for the exciting meeting with the man who brought about the release.”