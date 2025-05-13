Objectives of expansion of war in Gaza unclear, opposition MKs say

The opposition Members of Knesset in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee demanded in a letter on Tuesday that committee chairman MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) summon Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to issue clarifications regarding the goals of the upcoming expansion of the war in Gaza.

According to the MKs – Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity), Ram Ben-Barak (Yesh Atid), Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid), Sharon Nir (Yisrael Beytenu), Merav Michaeli (Democrats), Moshe Turpaz (Yesh Atid), and Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a presentation to the committee on Sunday “inaccurately presented the current war objectives and did not provide the status of their achievement so far.”

The MKs added that so far, operational plans have not been presented for the expansion of the war in Gaza, known as Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

The MKs requested that Edelstein summon Katz to provide an update on the status of the achievement of the war’s goals, and that Zamir be summoned to present the operation's plans, prior to the approval of an extensive callup of reservists.

The letter came a day after the committee failed to pass a vote to enable the continuation of emergency callups of reservists (known as Tzav 8). The government's ability to continue calling up reservists on emergency orders was extended by one week. On May 20, the approval will expire and need to be voted on again.

The issue is connected to the government’s failure so far to draft significant numbers of haredim into the IDF in order to lessen the burden on reservists.

Opposition questions the government's ability to continuously call up IDF reserves

In addition to the reasons laid out in the letter, opposition MKs have argued that the government should not be given unlimited ability to keep calling up reservists for long periods, while at the same time failing to expand the IDF’s ranks and even attempting to pass a law that could exempt over half of eligible haredi men from service.

In addition, the governing coalition only enjoys a narrow majority in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, since the two haredi members of the committee, Shas MK Yinon Azulay and United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher, have refused to vote with the coalition as part of an ongoing boycott intended to apply pressure to advance the aforementioned haredi draft law.