Palestinian from Rafah, Gaza, arrested while transporting another Palestinian near Jerusalem

A Palestinian resident of Rafah in the Gaza Strip was apprehended while transporting another Palestinian from Hebron in a town near Jerusalem, the Israel Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Palestinian resident of Hebron did not have legal permits to stay in Jerusalem, and an indictment was filed against the driver by the Jerusalem District's police prosecution unit.

The incident occurred during an operation on Monday night, when police officers from the Jerusalem District noticed a vehicle entering a community near Jerusalem that raised suspicion.

Palestinian driver has no legal permit, driving without a license

According to the Israel Police, following an inspection of the vehicle, it was revealed that the driver, a resident of Gaza in his 50s, had no legal permit to be in Israel and was driving without a license.

Both individuals were arrested by the police and taken in for questioning. After the investigation concluded, an indictment was filed against the driver, and the vehicle was seized.