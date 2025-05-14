'Aid will no longer reach Hamas': Danny Danon to UN

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said the current United Nations humanitarian aid system enables Hamas to benefit from international assistance and must be stopped.

“Aid will no longer reach Hamas,” Danon said during a UN Security Council (UNSC) debate on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The Security Council will convene today at 3:00 PM EST for a special session on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.In my speech, I will emphasize that the UN, led by the Secretary-General, insists on preserving old distribution mechanisms that help channel aid to… — Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 13, 2025

Before the debate took place, Danon posted on X/Twitter that the UNSC would convene for a special session to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“In my speech, I will emphasize that the UN, led by the secretary-general, insists on preserving old distribution mechanisms that help channel aid to Hamas. Israel will not allow this. Hamas will not benefit from humanitarian aid,” he posted.

Speaking at the debate, Danon directly criticized UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Palestinian gunmen secure an aid truck following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 19, 2025. (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

“Instead of admitting that the system has failed, the UN insists on preserving Hamas’s supply pipeline. This is not neutrality – but support for terrorism,” he said, as quoted by Ynet.

Danon added: “Israel will not cooperate with a mechanism that strengthens those who kidnapped, murdered, raped and tortured our citizens.”

Gaza aid stolen by Hamas

In March, former hostage Eli Sharabi shared his testimony at a UNSC session focused on the hostages still held in Hamas captivity.

With regard to the humanitarian aid delivered to the Gaza Strip, Sharabi said that as an "eye witness," he saw what happened to that aid, The Jerusalem Post previously reported.

The "dozens of boxes paid by your government," he said, were stolen by Hamas and fed the "terrorists who tortured me and murdered my family."

The "terrorists would eat many meals a day from the UN aid in front of us," while the hostages never got any of it.