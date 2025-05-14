Nepal’s ambassador hosts Buddha Jayanti celebration, urges global peace and hostage release

Diplomatic envoys from several countries gathered Monday evening at the residence of Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit, to celebrate Buddha Jayanti—the birthday of Siddhartha Gautama, known as the Buddha—marking 2,569 years since his birth.

The event, held in Herzliya, was marked with traditional prayers and offerings at a ceremonial altar, followed by formal addresses by both Ambassador Pandit and Indian Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh. The evening emphasized the spiritual and diplomatic ties between Nepal, India, and Israel—three countries recognized as cradles of major world religions.

Ambassador Pandit opened his remarks by highlighting Nepal’s central role in Buddhist heritage, proudly affirming that “Lumbini, Nepal, is the birthplace of the Buddha and continues to stand as a symbol of world peace.”

Singh, echoing these sentiments, reminded attendees that India is also widely regarded as a homeland of Buddha's teachings. However, his remarks carried a somber tone as he referenced the recent terror attack in India’s Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam. Singh described how Islamist terrorists from Pakistan had asked people their religion before murdering them in front of their families.

Religious identity should unite us, not be weaponized for violence, the diplomats emphasized. Indian Ambassador to Israel J.D. Singh in attendance at Buddha Jayanti. (credit: Nepal's Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit)

Ambassadors from Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines were also present.

Addressing the broader state of global affairs, Pandit remarked: “This year's Buddha Jayanti is being observed at a time when the whole world is grappling with conflict, hatred, and fear leading to suffering (dukkha). From war zones that echo with pain, we are witnessing an erosion of the values that bind us together as a human family.”

He stressed the relevance of Buddha’s message in today’s world, citing the teaching: “Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal law.” Pandit added: “True peace is not just the absence of violence, but the presence of understanding, self-improvement, and action rooted in mindfulness and compassion.”

He called on the assembled diplomats and the global community to embrace Ahimsa Paramo Dharma—non-violence as the highest virtue—and apply it to global conflict resolution.

As part of his address, Pandit drew attention to the plight of hostages still held in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel. Among them is Bipin Joshi, a 24-year-old Nepali agricultural student who was abducted just weeks after arriving in Israel. The ambassador used the occasion to call for the immediate return of all hostages—Israeli and foreign nationals alike.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Nadav Ben Yehuda, consul to Nepal’s mission in Israel, emphasized that while Joshi’s case receives little media attention, behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts have been ongoing. “A lot of the media refers to ‘Israeli hostages and a few foreigners,’ but the reality is that countries like Nepal, the Philippines, Thailand, and Tanzania have been working tirelessly to rescue their citizens or return their bodies home,” he said.

Ben Yehuda recalled the harrowing morning of October 7, when agricultural students at Kibbutz Alumim called in panic as terrorists stormed the area. Within days, Nepal’s Foreign Minister and embassy officials arranged for the evacuation of 254 students from Israel back to Nepal. Some of the victims' remains were repatriated in coffins. “Nepal’s commitment to its citizens—both the living and the dead—cannot go unnoticed,” Ben Yehuda said.

Nepal’s Embassy continues to urge Israeli authorities and the public to refrain from spreading unverified rumors about the condition of Bipin Joshi and other hostages. Officials stress that much of the information is classified, sensitive, and not available to the public.

The event acted as a bright light on a dark time for Nepalese citizens residing in Israel as they gave thanks to the Buddha while donning traditional garb from their culture.

As the ceremony concluded, the message from the Nepalese mission was clear: in a world scarred by violence and fear, the teachings of Buddha—non-violence, compassion, and unity—are more urgent than ever.

Who is the Nepali hostage still held by Hamas, Bipin Joshi?

Nepalese national Bipin Joshi was taken hostage on October 7 from Kibbutz Alumim. As one of the remaining 58 hostages held by Gaza-based terror organizations, Bipin’s story remains largely unheard. Though his story has not been untold, it is certainly far from the spotlight.

As an agriculture student, Joshi was learning and working in the Gaza border communities. Testimony from other survivors of the October 7 massacre said Joshi is responsible for saving the lives of all those hiding in his shelter, as two grenades entered the windowless room before he grabbed them and threw one back outside.

Less than a month before, Joshi and 16 other student farmers from Nepal were back home. Now, they were all crunched inside a shelter taking cover from Hamas terrorists who had infiltrated from Gaza. Joshi and his colleagues were so new that they were still yet to receive their first paycheck.

Joshi came from a remote village in western Nepal called Bispuri Mahendranagar, where his family resides. His hometown is near Nepal’s border with India. With his family’s support, he traveled to Israel, contributing to the next generation of Nepali workers in Israel’s workforce.

While many have been coming to work as caregivers, others like Joshi came on a government-to-government agreement for agricultural work. Israel is a desirable destination for Nepali caregivers due to higher wages compared to Nepal, stable employment, and cultural acceptance of foreign workers in caregiving roles.

In 2023, Israel and Nepal signed an agreement to bring Nepali workers into Israel’s agricultural sector, addressing labor shortages caused by reduced migration from Thailand. Even after the loss suffered on October 7, 1,200 Nepali agricultural workers arrived in Israel in early 2024, with plans for thousands more to be employed on farms across Israel, particularly in the Negev and Galilee regions.