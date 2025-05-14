Man in his 30s arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Israel Police arrested a man in his 30s on Wednesday suspected of sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy.

The investigation began already on Tuesday evening, after a report was received by police.

Allegedly, the man lured the child to a house in the south of the city, and committed sexual acts against him.

The child's parents on Tuesday evening filed a police report on their missing son, saying that a suspicious vehicle from east Jerusalem was involved.

To be brought before judge today

Man getting arrested (credit: PEXELS)

He was apprehended by police and will be brought before a judge today so his arrest could be extended.

Alon Hachmon contributed to this report.