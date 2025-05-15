Culture Minister Miki Zohar meets with US task force head to combat global antisemitism

Washington, DC — Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar met this week in Washington with Leo Trel, Special Advisor to the US Attorney General and head of the antisemitism task force established by US President Donald Trump. Trel was personally appointed by Trump to lead this critical mission on behalf of the Jewish people worldwide.

During their meeting, Zohar and Trel discussed the troubling rise of antisemitic incidents across the globe. They also addressed concerns about foreign funding infiltrating university campuses to sway public opinion and advance agendas hostile to Israel and the Western world.

Both leaders underscored the urgent need for close US-Israel cooperation to effectively counter these threats.

Global attempts at excluding Israel

Zohar highlighted recent attempts to exclude Israel from major international cultural events, citing examples such as the Eurovision Song Contest and the Cannes Film Festival. He stressed the imperative to ensure that culture and sports remain free from political discrimination. Miki Zohar meets with the head of the task force to combat antisemitism established by President Trump in Washington, DC. (credit: CULTURE AND SPORT MINISTRY)

“The task force to combat antisemitism is more important than ever,” Zohar stated. “I thank President Trump for establishing it. Leo Trel is a true friend of Israel and wholly committed to this mission. There is no place for antisemitism disguised in culture and sports, and we must not allow foreign actors to influence the West to turn against itself.”

The meeting marks a continued commitment by Israeli and American officials to address antisemitism proactively, reinforcing the bond between the two nations in the fight against hatred and discrimination.