Three suspects arrested after illegal animals found in West Bank village

Dozens of protected animal species were seized in the Palestinian village of Beit Sira by West Bank police, the Nature and Parks Authority, and the IDF on Thursday, Israel Police shared in a statement on X/Twitter.

Three suspects were arrested, according to the police.

עשרות מינים של חיות מוגנות נתפסו בכפר הפלסטיני בית סירא בפעילות שוטרי מחוז ש״י, רשות הטבע והגנים וכוחות צה״ל. שלושה חשודים נעצרובמהלך החודש האחרון נפתחה חקירה סמויה בתחנת מודיעין עילית שבמרחב שומרון וביחידה למלחמה בציד הבלתי חוקי ברשות הטבע והגנים, בדבר חשוד תושב הכפר בית סירא,… pic.twitter.com/W81gjptIAv — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) May 14, 2025

Over the past month, an undercover investigation was conducted by the Modi’in Illit police station and the Nature and Parks Authority’s unit combating illegal hunting. The probe focused on a suspect from Beit Sira who was illegally raising various protected animals.

The operation became public yesterday when investigators and police raided the suspect’s compound and home, and dozens of animals were discovered. Animals found in West Bank investigation on May 14, 2025 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Native and exotic species found

The search uncovered green monkeys, Israeli gazelles, deer antelopes, African hornbills, hyenas, porcupines, ground squirrels, swamp deer, deer, pheasants, and partridges.

Some of the animals found were native to the Land of Israel, while others were exotic species.

All seized wildlife are wild species whose trade and possession without permits are prohibited, police stated.

The animals were safely transported for further examination to the Israeli Monkey Sanctuary, the Wildlife Hospital at Ramat Gan Safari, and other facilities.

Alongside the animals, two M16 airsoft rifles and illegal bird-hunting equipment were seized, including a mist net that contained the bodies of birds trapped and found dead.

The three suspects—a father and two sons—were taken in for a joint investigation by the Nature and Parks Authority and the Israel Police on charges of possession of protected wildlife, illegal trade, harm, and illegal hunting.