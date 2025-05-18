Honoring fallen friends: Soldier’s mark tributes to fallen friends through service and memory

Three soldiers who marched on Mount Herzl on Yom Hazikaron honored their friends memories in a meaningful celebration of sacrifice and freedom for the State of Israel. The deep connection between the men and women of the IDF and their fallen comrades was portrayed through their memories.

For Rona, much of her service was dedicated to a significant personal loss. This led her to participate in a ceremony to honor her childhood friend, Itay Shoham, who tragically lost his life in service. "He was a leader, not by shouting, but by his presence. He didn't seek attention but naturally garnered respect," said one soldier, reflecting on the impact of Itay's quiet leadership. Itay, a figure of resilience and dedication, had always been a guiding force among his peers, especially through their time in the scout movement. His devotion to his friends and his country made him a natural leader, whose legacy continues to affect those who knew him.

"If Itay lost his life in the army, I will do the best I can to give myself to this system, and help others as much as I can,” Rona told The Jerusalem Post. She said that what she learned how to love through his actions and character. ”He was a very accepting person who accepted everyone as they are, no matter what,” she said.

Rona recalled Itay’s leadership in the scout movement. "He made the scout movement something extraordinary. It wasn’t just about guiding younger kids; it was about shaping lives," she said. This dedication went far beyond the activities—it was the profound sense of belonging and care he instilled in others that made his leadership remarkable. Though he was buried in Rosh Haayin, participating in a national ceremony in the symbolic location for fallen soldiers allowed for her to feel his presence through a dedication to his memory Rona and Itay Shoham z''l (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

For some, it was an opportunity to share a powerful memory, while for others, it was a moment of catharsis and healing. Rona shared, "Marching in his honor means everything to me." Marching with the torch, symbolizing their friend's journey, became not just a ceremonial act but a powerful statement of continued commitment to his values and legacy.

Lieutenant P marched for Nehoray Amitay, who she described as an individual whose actions are driven by selflessness and a profound sense of duty, always prioritizing the greater good without any desire for recognition or personal gain.

Her tribute to Nehoray wasn’t just about honoring his memory—it was about embodying his spirit in the present. "We always talk about what he meant to us," P said. "But marching today, I feel like I’m carrying him with me. It’s not just my story—it’s his story too."

She noted that the day she was recruited for the army, it built resilience in her, and she had become a much stronger person. Nerohay Amitay z''l (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The soldiers’ reflections extended beyond personal tribute to the collective responsibility they felt as part of the Israeli army. "Losing a friend is never easy," another soldier, Lt. P shared, "But it’s different when you’re in a place where your mission is to protect others. His memory is what keeps me going. It reminds me that our service is about more than just our lives—it’s about the legacy we leave."

Lt. Yam had been part of various military units, emphasizing the importance of understanding the human cost of service: "The loss we feel is not just about the battlefield—it’s about the impact on our lives. Every day, when I think of my fallen friends, I think about how I can be a better soldier and a better person. Their sacrifice is what makes me strive to give my best."

For Lt. Yam, the loss of her friend Corporal Neria Aaron Nagari hit hard. “Neria was a joyful person, and that’s how everyone remembers him, he always knew how to see the good in everything," Lt. Yam told the Post. "What made Neria unique—and this is evident even in his act of heroism—is that he always put others before himself. He always thought of the well-being of others," she said. Corporal Neria Aaron Nagari z''l (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The loss of Nagari epitomized the commitment to one another that these soldiers experienced through their service. On October 7 at Zikim, a female soldier had been wounded. Neria was the first to volunteer to get her help, taking care of her and escorting her out for further assistance and shielding those inside from her injuries. Though he had just been in the army for two months at that point, he stepped into a crucial role. Though he had not yet had tenure, he was credited as one of the only people around him to spring into action.

"Neria was an optimistic and cheerful person, and that’s something I will always carry with me from him," Yam said.

Legacy and patriotism: A commitment to serve

Patriotism and a deep sense of duty were common themes throughout the interview. The soldiers shared a unifying commitment to their country and the belief that their fallen friends’ sacrifices were not in vain.

"If my friend could give everything for this country, I will too," Yam added, her voice steady yet filled with emotion. It was clear that the death of her friend had deepened her own sense of duty and connection to Israel. The soldiers felt an unbreakable bond, not only with their fallen comrades but also with their fellow soldiers, and with the nation they were committed to protect.

The sense of purpose was tangible. Lt. P shared, "When you lose a friend who gave everything for this country, it makes you realize that it’s your responsibility to continue that fight—to honor their sacrifice by carrying the torch." For them, service was not just an obligation; it was a deeply personal mission tied to the memories of those who had fallen.

While the emotional toll of loss was apparent in their stories, the soldiers also emphasized how their service had made them more resilient. "The army has made me a stronger person. It’s shaped me into someone who can face adversity and not just survive but thrive," one soldier reflected.

They spoke of how the death of their friends had been a transformative experience—one that had reshaped their perspectives on life, duty, and legacy. "I think of my friends every day," said one soldier. "I think about what they would have wanted me to do. It’s about keeping their memory alive through the service I give to my country."

Rona added that after losing Itay, she decided to honor him by becoming a more active leader in the army: "Itay’s loss pushed me to become more involved, to take on more responsibility. I want to be someone who leads by example—just like he did."

As these three women shared their memories and their thoughts on their service, it became evident that the emotional impact of losing a friend in battle was not something they would ever truly "move on" from. Yet, their commitment to honor their fallen comrades was unwavering. The pain of loss was real, but it fueled their desire to serve their country with even more dedication and resilience.

"We march because we want to carry on their stories. We march because we believe in what they fought for. And we march because we know that our service keeps their legacies alive," said Lt. P.

Their stories, filled with heartache and courage, reflect the deep emotional connection between soldiers and their fallen comrades. Through their acts of remembrance and service, these soldiers demonstrate that the true power of friendship and sacrifice lies not only in the past but in the enduring legacy they continue to carry forward.