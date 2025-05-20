Yair Golan sparks outrage: 'A sane country does not kill babies as a hobby'

The Democrats Party chairman Yair Golan addressed the war in the Gaza Strip during an interview on Monday with Kan Reshet Bet’s This Morning program, saying: “A sane country does not kill babies for a hobby.”

“Israel is on the path to becoming a pariah state among the nations – like the South Africa of old – if it does not return to behaving like a sane country,” Golan said.

“A sane country does not wage war against civilians, does not kill babies for a hobby, and does not set goals involving the expulsion of populations.”

“These things are simply appalling,” he continued. “It cannot be that we, the Jewish people–who have suffered persecution, pogroms, and genocide throughout our history, and who have served as a moral compass for Jewish and human values–are now taking actions that are simply unconscionable.”

Golan placed direct blame on the government, stating that it is “filled with people who have nothing whatsoever to do with Judaism – Kahanist types, lacking wisdom, morality, and the ability to manage a state during an emergency. This is dangerous to our very existence. That is why it’s time to replace this government as soon as possible, so this war can also come to an end.”

Politicians condemn Golan's statements

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded sharply, saying: “Yair Golan’s blood libel against the State of Israel and its army will not be forgiven.” He added that Golan’s comments “will undoubtedly fuel the flames of antisemitism around the world – at a time when Israel is fighting for its life against a coalition working to destroy it.”

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman also condemned Golan’s remarks. “The IDF is the most moral army in the world, and every such false statement against it harms our soldiers and the security of the state,” he wrote.

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz also responded, saying, "I call on Yair Golan to retract and apologize to IDF fighters for his extremist and false statements. IDF soldiers do not 'kill babies' as a hobby. These things are not only outrageous, false, and extreme, but also endanger the freedom of our heroic fighters under international law.

"The State of Israel has waged a just war since its founding and does so according to international rules and the highest moral values. Someone like Golan, who was Deputy Chief of Staff, knows this. Come back to your senses, Yair, and apologize, it's not too late," he added.

Golan responded to Gantz's statements, saying, “We’ve already tried Gantz’s method of cozying up to Netanyahu, Smotrich, and Ben-Gvir — and it failed."

"My message was clear: this war is the embodiment of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich’s fantasies. If we allow them to carry out those fantasies, we risk becoming a pariah state."

"It’s time we found our backbone, forged from steel. We must stand firmly by our values as a Zionist, Jewish, and democratic state. IDF soldiers are heroes; the government ministers are corrupt. The IDF upholds values, the people are decent, but the government is crooked."

"This war must be brought to an end. We must bring the hostages home and begin rebuilding Israel.”