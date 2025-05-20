Hamas lauds France, Canada, UK for statements against IDF In Gaza

In a statement released on their media outlets, the terrorist group Hamas added: “we welcome the joint statement issued by the leaders of Britain, France, and Canada, rejecting the policy of siege and starvation pursued by the occupation government against our people in the Gaza Strip, and the Zionist plans aimed at genocide and displacement.”

The group further claimed: “This position is an important step toward restoring respect for the principles of international law, which the terrorist Netanyahu government has sought to undermine and overturn,” calling for “its urgent translation into effective practical steps that deter the occupation.”

Finally, Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries, the European Union, and “all other free nations of the world to take urgent action and adopt firm positions and concrete measures to halt the barbaric Zionist aggression, curb the ongoing crimes of the occupation, and work diligently to hold this rogue entity accountable.”

Yesterday, leaders of the three countries signed a joint statement calling on Israel to halt its military operations directed against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and immediately allow the entry of aid, claiming that the current Israeli pledge to bring in additional aid was “wholly inadequate”.

The leaders deemed the war “wholly disproportionate” and threatened to “take action” should Israel not cease the war. They also called on Israel to “stop settlement expansion” and called on Hamas to “release immediately the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held since 7 October 2023.” Palestinians protest to demand an end to war, chanting anti-Hamas slogans, in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip March 26, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

The three Western leaders also said they have always supported Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism, but described the current escalation as disproportionate.

They vowed not to stand by while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government pursues “these egregious actions.”

Israel is in breach of international law according to UK

“The Israeli government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law,” the British government said in the statement.

The leaders expressed support for efforts led by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They also reaffirmed their commitment to recognizing a Palestinian state as part of advancing a two-state solution.