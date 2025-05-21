Tel Aviv University celebrates global achievers with Honorary Degrees at 2025 Annual Ceremony

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 • 7:00 PM Israel Time|12:00 PM EST | 9:00 AM PST

In a festive ceremony held during the 2025 Board of Governors meeting, Tel Aviv University (TAU) awarded honorary degrees to ten distinguished individuals, each recognized for their outstanding contributions to society in fields ranging from peace advocacy and scientific innovation to business leadership, journalism, and the arts.

The honorary degrees were conferred by Dafna Meitar Nechmad, Chairwoman of TAU’s Board of Governors, TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat, and Rector Prof. Mark Shtaif, in the presence of guests, friends, and academic leadership from around the world.

Honorees and Contributions:

Mr. Thomas L. Friedman (USA) – A three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and long-time New York Times columnist, Friedman is widely regarded as the world’s leading political commentator. He has shaped international understanding of the Middle East and globalization through award-winning books and incisive reporting and his thought leadership continues to influence policymakers, academics, and readers around the world. He has also maintained a warm friendship with Israel over the past 50 years.

Prof. Stephen (Steve) Quake (USA) – A pioneering biophysicist and inventor, Quake serves as Head of Science at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University. His revolutionary work in genomics and microfluidics has transformed biomedical research and diagnostics. This includes the development of the first non-invasive prenatal test for Down syndrome.

Prof. Miranda A. Schreurs (Germany) – A leading expert in environmental and climate policy, Schreurs is Professor of Political Science at the Technical University of Munich. Her remarkable achievements as a political scientist and renowned environmental policy expert include influential research as well as public roles on European advisory councils on climate governance and sustainable energy transition across Europe, North America, and Asia. She maintains close collaborative ties with Israeli institutions, including Tel Aviv University.

Dr. Yael Admi (Israel) – A peace activist and software engineer specializing in AI, Dr. Yael Admi co-founded Women Wage Peace, Israel’s largest grassroots peace movement. Driven by her courage in drawing on her own personal grief to break the cycle of bereavement and promote dialogue, she has fostered groundbreaking collaboration with Palestinian women. She was named one of Time Magazine’s 2024 Women of the Year and was jointly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024 and 2025.

Ms. Danna Azrieli (Israel/Canada) – Chairwoman of the Azrieli Group, Israel’s largest publicly traded real estate company, Danna Azrieli is a visionary business leader and philanthropist. She has expanded the group into global markets while championing numerous social causes through the Azrieli Foundation. She continues the legacy of her late father’s unwavering commitment to Tel Aviv University through her steadfast support for the Azrieli School of Architecture and its role in shaping Israel’s future generations of architects.

Mr. Jonathan R. Goodman (Canada) – Founder and former CEO of Paladin Labs and Executive Chair of Knight Therapeutics Inc., Goodman is a respected leader in the pharmaceutical industry. He is also a committed philanthropist, specifically in education and the Jewish community, and has led initiatives supporting Ethiopian-Israeli communities at TAU.

Mr. Yair Hamburger (Israel) – As founding CEO and current Chairman of Harel Insurance and Finance Group, Hamburger has played a major role in Israel’s financial sector. He is also active in numerous civic and philanthropic organizations, including the National Library and Maccabi World Union, and supports educational research at TAU.

Mr. Gideon Hamburger (Israel) – President of Harel Insurance and Finance Group, Hamburger has held key leadership roles in business and culture, including positions with the Weizmann Institute, the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, and the Israeli Opera. Together with his brother Yair, he co-established two major research frameworks in the Harel name at the Coller School of Management.

Mr. Dan Holzmann (Switzerland) – A Tel Aviv-born entrepreneur and philanthropist, Holzmann founded successful ventures in food delivery, wellness, real estate, and AI-driven cosmetics. He supports over 50 charities through the Holzmann Foundation and recently established the Dan Launchpad for Startups at TAU to empower Israeli innovation.

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (Israel) – Awarded an Honorary Fellowship, the IPO is Israel’s preeminent symphony orchestra. Founded in 1936 to provide refuge for Jewish musicians fleeing Europe, the IPO has become a global cultural ambassador and a long-standing partner of TAU’s Buchmann-Mehta School of Music.

This article was written in cooperation with Tel Aviv University.