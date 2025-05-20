New bill would let PM appoint civil service chief, sidestepping High Court

The government’s legislation committee greenlit on Tuesday a bill proposal to determine that the influential Civil Service Commissioner (CSC) will be chosen by the prime minister and elected by the government, and not by an independent competitive appointment procedure.

The bill proposal, by Likud MKs Ofir Katz and Amit Halevy, would also enable the prime minister to appoint an interim CSC for up to two three-month periods, or more in “extraordinary circumstances.”

The bill’s purpose is to overcome a High Court of Justice ruling on May 12 whereby the CSC must be appointed in a competitive procedure, and may not be selected individually by the prime minister, due to its important function in maintaining the apolitical nature of Israel’s public service sector.

The CSC is the official supervisor of the state’s tens of thousands of workers in the public sector. Its authorities include chairing a large number of appointment and firing committees for various high-level positions; approving government requests to recruit employees without a tender; implementing government policy regarding the public sector, and more. Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon attends a conference at the Reichman University in Herzliya, on April 3, 2025. (credit: Tal Gal/Flash90)

Government, High Court butt heads on Civil Service Comissioner

Despite its importance, the method of appointing the CSC itself is not laid out in law, which merely says that it is a government appointment that does not require a tender. A number of High Court rulings and government decisions in the past two decades addressed the issue of the CSC appointment method, but by the end of the tenure of former CSC Daniel Hershkovitz, it had yet to be determined. The method of appointing a replacement has pitted the government against the attorney-general and the High Court of Justice.

The government made numerous attempts to take measures to enable the prime minister to choose the identity of the CSC, following vetting procedures. It has since appointed an interim CSC and recently attempted to appoint another. The High Court ruling on May 12 put an end to those attempts and stated that the appointment needed to be made in a competitive process based on objective criteria. High Court Judges Yizhak Amit and Dafna Barak-Erez ruled that there is “no longer room for the practice in which the political echelon decides and modifies the appointment mechanism at its discretion, based on considerations that are not transparent to the public.”

In a dissenting opinion, High Court judge Noam Solberg argued that the issue did not necessitate judicial intervention, since "it is very difficult to determine that there is a legal obligation to appoint the commissioner through a competitive process, as the law explicitly exempts it from the requirement of a competitive tender.”

Instead of waiting for its weekly meeting on Sunday, the committee, which is responsible for determining the government’s position on pieces of legislation, convened via Zoom on Tuesday, especially in order to approve the bill, indicating the government’s intent to expedite its legislative process.

Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Gil Limon opposed the law earlier on Tuesday. In a nine-page legal opinion, Limon argued that the bill “clearly illustrates the attempts to politicize the civil service, as highlighted by the Supreme Court in the Brandeis Institute ruling. These attempts necessitate strengthening the protection of the Civil Service Commissioner’s independence and ensuring their non-dependence on the political echelon. This is crucial for maintaining the professionalism and neutrality of the public service and serving the interests of the entire public.

Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs accused in a letter in response to Limon that the Attorney-General’s Office had “decided to ‘conquer’ the last stronghold that has yet to be conquered.” Fuchs accused Limon of blocking the government from carrying its duties, and added that the A-G’s position “does not handle the national necessity to maintain the institutional core of the civil service, and continues to paralyze it based on absurd and far-reaching legal assumptions.”