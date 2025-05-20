Criticism about killing children aimed at government, not IDF, says Golan

Democrats' chairman MK Yair Golan clarified in a press conference on Tuesday that his comment that “a sane country does not kill children as a hobby” was geared towards the government and not IDF soldiers.

Golan ignored calls from both the coalition and opposition to apologize for his statement, and harshly criticized the government.

"This morning, I stated that we are a sane country that does not kill children. When ministers in this government celebrate the death and starvation of children, it must be said. My remarks were directed solely at the most failed government in Israel’s history—not at the IDF. Our mission is to ensure that Israel remains a sane country that does not kill children, neither as a hobby nor as policy,” Golan said.

"A government that says hostages can be abandoned and children should be starved is a government that sounds like a Hamas spokesperson. A government that talks about a nuclear bomb in Gaza is neither Jewish nor Zionist. And a government that considers October 7th a 'moment of miracle' is a government that hates the people of Israel,” Golan said. Democrats chairman MK Yair Golan speaks on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Protect the IDF, soldiers, says Golan

"My criticism was aimed at the government, not the IDF. The IDF is my home and my heart. Neither Smotrich nor Ben Gvir, the draft dodgers, and certainly not Netanyahu, will teach me what combat ethics are or how to defend the IDF. Therefore, I refuse to remain silent when an irresponsible government harms my army. Those who truly care about the IDF must stand courageously against the government. We must protect the IDF and its fighters from this dangerous government," Golan said.

"I turn to my partners in the opposition—if the IDF is as important to you as it is to me, do not cooperate with the poison machine. If you want to save the country—now is the time to unite. Bring the 58 hostages home. End the war. And finally, finally, win," he concluded.