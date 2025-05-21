Gantz to Netanyahu: ‘You have opposition support, bring the hostages home now’

Speaking at the B’Sheva Group’s annual conference in New York on Sunday, National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz addressed ongoing negotiations aimed at securing the return of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

“Today we are marking 590 days since the deadliest day in the history of the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Gantz said. “Fifty-eight of our brothers and sisters are still being held captive by the Hamas monsters. Just a week ago, our hearts were filled with joy at the release of Edan Alexander. His release was made possible thanks to the efforts of President Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff. But we cannot, and must not, stop here.”

Gantz called on the Israeli government, international mediators, and the broader global community to act.

“To the State of Israel, the mediators, and the entire international community, there is a duty to do everything to bring all the hostages home.Netanyahu, you now stand at a critical crossroads. I want to say it again – you have the full support of the opposition to bring our hostages home. Bring them back now.” National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz holds a faction meeting in the Knesset, in Jerusalem, December 9, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Return of the hostages must be the primary objective

While reiterating his support for the military campaign in the Gaza Strip, Gantz emphasized that the primary objective must remain unchanged.

“Expanding the military effort in the Gaza Strip is important, but it must serve the goals of the war –primarily, bringing the kidnapped men and women home," he said.

Turning to the region’s political prospects, Gantz referenced President Trump's voluntary immigration plan:

“In Gaza, there is a unique opportunity to advance President Trump’s voluntary emigration plan. The State of Israel and the countries willing to absorb citizens from Gaza must act to promote the plan and shape Gaza’s political future. There is no more room for hesitation – the time to act is now.”