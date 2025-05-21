IDF strikes over 115 terror targets in Gaza Strip, kills Hamas terrorists that attack on Oct. 7

The IDF and Shin Bet struck over 115 terror targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, killing Nukhba terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre, the military confirmed on Wednesday.

IAF aircraft, guided by Division 162, targeted and killed Mohammad Shahin, a Nukhba terrorist from Hamas’s East Jabaliya battalion, in northern Gaza. Shaheen infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the October 7 attack.

In the past 24 hours, the Air Force attacked more than 115 targets in the Gaza Strip, including launchers, military buildings, tunnels, terrorist squads, and other infrastructure.

At the same time, naval forces, working with ground troops, carried out attacks on terrorist targets in northern Gaza.

Additionally, the IDF carried out an airstrike Wednesday in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon, killing Hasin Nazih Baraj.

IDF strikes in Lebanon

Baraj was an expert in weapons manufacturing who worked in Hezbollah’s research, development and production division.

This division is responsible for developing, producing, and maintaining weapons, as well as expanding the group’s supply capabilities. It has overseen numerous weapons projects, including the production of precision-guided missiles.

An experienced engineer, Baraj was tasked with building the infrastructure for producing precision ground-to-ground missiles. His killing is intended to disrupt Hezbollah’s efforts to recover after Operation Northern Shield.

Baraj’s activities violated the agreement current between Israel and Lebanon.