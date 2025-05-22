Former hostage Doron Katz-Asher comes to 'difficult' decision to ask for public financial help

Doron Katz-Asher, a former hostage who was kidnapped along with her young daughters on October 7, appealed to the public for financial help to rehabilitate and rebuild her future in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

In the post, Katz-Asher shared a photo taken shortly after giving birth to her baby girl. The image is captioned with the words: “We stand for Doron’s healing.”

In a personal message, she recounts her time in Hamas captivity "I was kidnapped along with my two little daughters. We were injured and held hostage for weeks, far from home and everything we knew. I didn't know if we would survive.”

Katz-Asher lost her mother and brother, who were murdered on the day of the attack. Despite the profound loss, she later gave birth to a baby girl, whom she describes as “proof that my spirit is stronger than captivity. That life goes on despite everything.” Doron Katz-Asher, who was released from Hamas captivity in November of last year, shows off her bump in a Instagram post by socialite Lea Schenirer. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

‘I never thought I would ask for help’

However, she shared that the recovery process has been difficult.

“I separated from my partner and realized that I would be giving birth alone—without the mother who had always stood beside me,” she wrote.

Alongside her emotional struggles, Katz-Asher said she is now facing significant financial distress.

"But now, at my most vulnerable point, I realize I can't do this alone. The emotional burden is heavy, and the financial fears are real. I never thought I would ask for help. It's difficult; it's not who I am.

In her message, Katz-Asher emphasized her commitment to her five-year-old daughters, who endured captivity with her, and her newborn baby, Yam.

“My daughters, including sweet little Yam, deserve a strong, present mother. I can’t do it alone, and I need your support to get there,” she wrote.

“Your donation and your willingness to share my story mean everything. This will give me a chance to rebuild, to breathe again, and to believe that there can be light even after the worst pain.

“Thank you for standing with me. I pray that every hostage will return home soon.”

Calls for government action

Katz-Asher is part of a growing group of former hostages who are forced to resort to mass mobilization to face the challenges of rehabilitation and rebuilding life after captivity.

Following Katz-Asher's post on instagram, National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz, addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “It is impossible that Doron, who was kidnapped in the worst disaster the country has ever known and survived 49 days in captivity by Hamas monsters, should today ask for donations from the public,” he said.

He added that a bill will be submitted on Sunday to the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs that would allocate NIS 4 million to each former hostage.

“I call on you to approve the bill in the committee and bring it to a vote as soon as possible. Let’s pass this bill together.”