WATCH: Humor and hard truths: Tal Raviv Reflects on Gaza war, Judicial Reform, and the day after

In a video of him yelling out to sea at the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in the wake of October 7, hasbara creator Tal Raviv found a moment of absurdity in the new and incredibly difficult reality, and helped Israelis laugh again.

His videos about the Israel-Hamas War, and previously about the controversial judicial overhaul, have used humor and honesty to bridge gaps and point to problems.

Raviv sat down with domestic affairs correspondent Eve Young in The Jerusalem Post Studio to talk about how humor can help bridge gaps and make Israeli public diplomacy more effective.

Impacts of Gaza war, day after, and Judicial Reform

Tal and Eve also discuss the impacts of the Israel-Hamas War on his beliefs surrounding a solution and day after for the war, and touch on the return of the Judicial Reform.

Tal will explain why he now feels that, while he can't accept the changes proposed in the reform, he can also no longer wholeheartedly participate in protests against it.