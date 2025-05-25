IDF strikes in Gaza reportedly kill journalist, rescue service official, others

IDF strikes reportedly killed at least 20 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a local journalist and a senior rescue service official, according to Hamas-run local health authorities.

The strikes were reportedly carried out in Khan Yunis in the south, Jabalya in the north, and Nuseirat in central Gaza, the Hamas-affiliated medics said.

The IDF has not commented on the strikes.

In Jabalya, they said local journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda and several family members were killed by an airstrike that hit his house earlier on Sunday.

Another airstrike in Nuseirat killed Ashraf Abu Nar, a senior official in the territory's civil emergency service, and his wife in their house, medics added. Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 15, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Hamas claimed this was the 220th journalist to have been killed in Gaza

The Hamas-run Gaza media office said that Abu Warda's death raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 220.

The armed wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said in separate statements on Sunday that fighters carried out several ambushes and attacks using bombs and anti-tank rockets against Israeli forces operating in several areas across Gaza.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it had conducted more strikes in Gaza overnight, hitting 75 targets including weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers.