El Al systems temporarily crash, affecting check-in, boarding process

Numerous passengers scheduled to fly on El Al reported a technical crash of the airline's website and mobile application, shortly after midnight on Sunday-Monday, into Monday morning.

Passengers attempting to check in to their flights were met with a frozen screen and system alerts, they claim, including "website loading" messages without any progression into the site.

Systems appear to have come back online as of the time of writing, but there is a fear of a potential chain reaction of delays affecting the check-in process within Ben-Gurion Airport throughout Monday.

Further, the global nature of the outage raised worries that El Al's internal operational systems may have been affected, potentially impacting crew assignments, gate coordination, schedule updates, and more.

This is not the first time that Israel's flag carrier has faced such issues, but this appeared to be far more widespread, affecting both the website and the app, and affecting users worldwide rather than in one geographical region. A screenshot showing a frozen loading screen on El Al's systems, May 26, 2025. (credit: screenshot)

El Al has not released a statement

Despite the number of reports, El Al has not yet released a statement on the outage.

Passengers preparing to fly in the near future are advised to arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport early and be prepared for extended wait times at check-in counters.