A-G: Gov't mistaken if it thinks it can push illegal policies

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara warned the government that its expectation of the legal advisory that it would permit illegalities is mistaken, at the annual conference of the Israel Bar Association in Eilat on Monday.

“We are aiding the government in manifesting its stated policies, but the expectation that we will give it a hand in efforts to circumvent the law is mistaken. Publicly, an expectation like this is not legitimate,” she explained.

She added, “the job of the attorney-general is to follow the law - not to advance a certain political agenda which doesn't align with the law.”

“The point is to provide a legal safety net that allows the government and security forces to operate as freely as possible - within the bounds of international law,” she explained.

Her comments come amid fierce attempts to fire her, and tensions that date back months now, between the government trying to enforce its policies, and the legal advisory blocking some of those policies that don't align with the law. Newly appointed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara seen during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem on February 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Her opponents argue that she is selective in the legislation she blocks. The legal advisory works with all government offices and ministries, and is critical to making sure that the final iterations of legislation are legally sound.

Her supporters see her as the bastion standing against a full power grab attempt by the coalition, which would lead to a collapse in the democratic balance of powers in Israel.

Yifat Tomer was barred from speaking at the conference by Israel Katz

On Sunday, Defense Minister Israel Katz barred IDF Military Advocate General (MAG) Maj.-Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi from speaking at the conference. It was unprecedented, as she speaks every year, and is an important voice in the legal defense of IDF policies, especially in the current military climate. In doing this, Katz also painted in a political light an event that is usually considered nonpartisan.

She underscored that the legal advisory to the government - the body of lawyers that advises every office and ministry to make sure that all legislation and every move is legally sound - has made the war its top priority since October 7.

Baharav-Miara said that Tomer Yerushalmi should've been there, that “her voice is a massive contribution to the war policies, and there is none quite like her who can fight off the claims made against Israel in the international arena.”

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.