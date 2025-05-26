Hamas claims new Gaza aid plan an Israeli 'intelligence operation,' tells Gazans not to take aid

The Hamas controlled-Palestinian Interior Ministry called on Gaza residents not to cooperate with the new aid mechanism initiated by Israel, Walla reported on Monday. It claimed this is an "intelligence operation for information gathering," which, they argue, will lead to "fights over a piece of bread."

The terror organization reportedly claims that the new aid distribution mechanism is an intelligence operation aimed at collecting information and creating internal division, and that, according to them, Israel is using food as a weapon of war: "Resistance will force Israel to return to the old mechanism."

The Hamas-controlled ministry said that a "dubious" organization operates the new mechanism and aims to gather information using biometric eye-scanning technology, according to Walla.

The statement also claimed that the mechanism forces citizens to travel long distances and will lead to internal confrontations, as part of a "starvation engineering policy."

Hamas reportedly called on residents to oppose the move, claiming that a lack of cooperation will force Israel to revert to the previous mechanism, which was based on UN institutions and international aid organizations. Palestinian trucks loaded with humanitarian aid cross into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, February 17, 2025 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation executive director resigns ahead of aid rollout

The new US-backed initiative to support aid distribution in Gaza is reportedly facing hurdles as it tries to begin its work, as it was meant to start this past weekend.

In early May, the Israeli security cabinet approved a massive offensive in Gaza, and as part of that, Gazans were going to be pushed to southern Gaza, where they would receive aid that Hamas doesn't steal.

Now it has been around two weeks since the new aid concept was presented to the public. The private security contractors arrived in Israel, with reports that they will be paid well for the complex work of securing the sites in Gaza.