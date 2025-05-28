Majority of Israelis are unconcerned with humanitarian aid situation in Gaza – poll

A majority of Israel’s public are “not concerned” about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, a survey published by the Institute for National Security Studies on Tuesday revealed.

The INSS poll found that 64.5% of the Israeli public is unconcerned with the aid situation in Gaza, as aid started to flow into the enclave on Tuesday.

The IDF opened the first two aid centers on Tuesday, which are run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Sources told The Jerusalem Post that new guidelines and techniques would be followed to prevent Hamas from gaining control of the food in northern Gaza.

The poll found that only 32% of the public is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. As part of Operation ''Gideon's Chariots,'' over the past 24 hours, forces have eliminated a number of terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip, attacked and destroyed military buildings, weapons depots, and sniper positions. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Additionally, the IDF claimed that approximately 400 trucks of aid entered Gaza and were waiting for UN distribution.

"Don’t fall for misinformation, the IDF and @cogatonline have adjusted the logistical and security protocols. The @UN still refuse to do its job," the military wrote on its official twitter account.

What does the public want for the day after?

In regard to ending the war, the poll noted that 59% of the public supported the Egyptian plan for ending the war in Gaza. The plan includes returning all of the hostages, establishing a technocratic administration to govern the Gaza Strip without Hamas, prepping the enclave to be governed by the Palestinian Authority, training a Gazan police force under Arab regional auspices, and providing regional and international funding for Gaza’s rehabilitation.

Israelis are divided on what the day after could look like in the Gaza Strip. While 42% support a technocratic government like that proposed in the Egyptian plan, 39.5% support full Israeli control over Gaza. Additionally, nearly a quarter (25.4%) support the return of Israeli settlements to Gaza.

The poll found that the public was also nearly evenly split on renewed operations in Gaza, dubbed Operation Gideon's Chariots. Some 47.5% oppose the renewed fighting, while 43.5% support it. The INSS also noted that only 31% of the public believes that the fighting will bring back the hostages.

Additionally, over half of the public (51%) polled said that they believed that US President Donald Trump only cared about Israel when it served his interests.