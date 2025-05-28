'I prefer to live in Jerusalem than Washington,' Huckabee says at Knesset event honoring the city

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Wednesday spoke at an event at the Knesset that recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, initiated by Likud MK Dan Illouz.

Huckabee stated, "I pray that every country will move its activities to Jerusalem—not for symbolic reasons, but for the fundamental reason that for 3,000 years, it has been the undisputed and undivided eternal capital of the Jewish state."

Huckabee spoke of his love for the city. "I tell people all the time, I prefer to live in Jerusalem rather than Washington every day of the year. We pray for the peace of Jerusalem, the undivided capital of the Jewish state.”

The event took place following the Jerusalem Day events this week. It included the participation of other ambassadors to Israel, the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, MK Dan Illouz, Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, and other MKs.

During the event, certificates were awarded to ambassadors and diplomats as tokens of gratitude for their support of Israel and recognition of its sovereignty in Israel. Among the honorees was Huckabee. Israeli officials during an event celebrating Jerusalem Day and Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, with Mike Huckabee in attendance, May 28, 2025. (credit: MEIR ELIPUR)

Officials speak of Jerusalem, the event's importance

MK Dan Illouz, who initiated the event, said, “In a world full of historical distortions and political lies, the countries that recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital choose the truth.

"They declare: The Jewish people have a basic right to live in sovereignty in the land of their ancestors, and Jerusalem is the heart of that right. The event in the Knesset is a gesture of thanks, and above all a clear moral statement to the world.”

The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs commented on the event, stating, “The event expresses our commitment to promoting Jerusalem as Israel’s capital also on the international level."

"It is an opportunity to honor the countries that courageously stood alongside Israel and to strengthen political and economic ties with them," they said in a statement.