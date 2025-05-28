Activists send a message in Israel's skies to mark 600 days of war, Gaza captivity

Activists from Ramat Hanegev’s Paradise Club filmed a video creating the shape of a hostage ribbon while skydiving to symbolize 600 days since the October 7 massacre on Wednesday.

The group published the video alongside the text “We are all hostages, paratroopers leave no one behind.”

600 days of the Israel-Hamas war

It has been 600 days since 251 Israeli hostages were abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, with 58 remaining in captivity.

Since the beginning of the war, 148 hostages have been returned alive to Israel – 105 released in the 2023 ceasefire, five released by Hamas outside the framework of any ceasefire agreement, eight rescued by the IDF, and 30 released during this year’s ceasefire.

In December 2023, Alon Shamriz, Yotam Haim, and Samer Talalka escaped Hamas captivity but were mistakenly shot by IDF soldiers.

In August 2024, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino were executed by Hamas when IDF rescuers came too close to reaching them.

Recently, Hamas claimed it agreed to a framework for a permanent Gaza ceasefire with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, though Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post they were “not aware of any agreement reached between Hamas and the US. Hamas’s attempt to use the 'Witkoff framework' as a branded concept to promote their own vision will not succeed."