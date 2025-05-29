'What is it if not a war crime?': Ehud Olmert says he can't defend Israel anymore - CNN

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert told CNN on Wednesday that he can no longer defend Israel against accusations of war crimes.

He explained that his growing criticism of Israel’s government stems from “a lack of any vision for what comes next. What are we going to do in order to end the war, release the hostages, and start to move it towards some kind of political horizon?”

Olmert noted comments made by Israeli cabinet ministers in recent days, stating, “We should starve Gaza.”

“What is it if not a war crime?” Olmert said, referring to the comments as well as Israel’s months-long pause on humanitarian aid to Gaza since March 2.

He continued, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of "committing actions which can't be interpreted any other way." Ehud Olmert at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022

Expanded operations in Gaza

Regarding the IDF’s expanded operations in Gaza, which Netanyahu said aim to take control of the entire territory to prevent Hamas from looting humanitarian aid, Olmert said, “We have to make sure that no uninvolved people in Gaza are hurt because of this expansion of military operations, which is entirely unjustified and does not serve any important interest of the State of Israel at this point.”

In the interview, Olmert expressed hope that the current government would disappear soon, telling CNN, “I believe the majority of Israelis are sick and tired of these policies, these statements, and the terrible damage this government has caused to the moral integrity of the state and its people.”

Olmert expressed his confidence in US President Donald Trump to end the war, stating that Trump is one of the few who can compel Netanyahu to stop the conflict.

“I really certainly think that he is the only person, perhaps, that can force the Israeli prime minister to come to terms with reality and with the moral reality of what is being accomplished by this government,” he told CNN.

Potential strikes on Iran

Lastly, when asked whether Netanyahu would launch an attack on Iran if talks fail, Olmert replied, “You have to distinguish between what he can do and what he says.”

“I still believe that there is a good chance that President Trump will succeed in his negotiations.”

He added that Iran poses a threat not only to Israel but to the entire world, but “there is no one better aware of this and more prepared to deal with it than President Trump.”