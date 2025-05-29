WATCH: IDF destroys Hamas weapon caches, hundreds of meters of terror tunnels in Gaza

The Nahal Brigade Combat Team, under the 162nd Division, located and destroyed rocket launchers, weapons stockpiles, booby-trapped structures, and observation posts during operations in the Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed on Thursday.

In one case, long-range rocket launchers were discovered adjacent to a building that had previously served as a school.

The Nahal Brigade remains deployed in the Gaza Strip, continuing efforts to neutralize threats and defend Israeli civilians, the IDF noted.

Simultaneously, the Southern Brigade, operating under the Gaza Division (143), completed a focused mission in southern Gaza’s security zone aimed at uncovering underground terrorist infrastructure.

IDF destroys hundreds of meters of Hamas terror tunnels

Working alongside the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit, troops exposed and demolished a tunnel route stretching several hundred meters, with multiple exit shafts, some of which were rigged with explosives.

During the operation, soldiers identified a terrorist cell emerging from one of the shafts and quickly eliminated the threat.

The IDF reported that dozens of terrorists have been killed during the broader campaign, and extensive infrastructure has been destroyed.

According to the military, the expanded security perimeter is intended to enhance protection for Western Negev communities.

Operations in the Gaza Strip are ongoing, the IDF said, with the goal of dismantling terrorist capabilities and safeguarding Israeli lives.