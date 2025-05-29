Rabbis increase security in wake of DC shooting

The killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, DC, last week has sent shockwaves of insecurity throughout Jewish communities, including congregations across the Merrimack Valley.

Temples and Chabads have stepped up defenses to ease these concerns, contacting local police departments in a time of fear and angst.

The attack, carried out in front a Jewish museum at the nation’s capital, has sparked concerns among congregations here in the Merrimack Valley. Leaders of local synagogues are shocked by the news, but have heightened their security long before Wednesday’s attack.

“It’s a shock, but is it a huge shock?” said Rabbi Asher Bronstein of the Chabad of Merrimack Valley. “No. We’ve seen this is what’s happening since October 7.”

Bronstein, like many other rabbis, referenced the attacks on Israel, led by the Palestinian militant movement Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023. The attack that date not only renewed violence in the region but drew a dramatic rise in antisemitic threats and division globally. Tucson synagogue defaced with anti-Israel graffiti. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Since then, many Jewish institutions have used strengthened security measures to instill a sense of safety in congregants.

The Chabad house employs a private security detail year-round and regularly coordinates with their local Police Department for additional protection, especially around Jewish holidays. The group is also installing a fence around its entire property as a direct response to growing tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Bronstein said.

“There’s an unfortunate reality that we need to do everything in our power to be safe,” he said. “Who would believe that in front of a Jewish museum, very close to where the president sits, that such a thing would happen there? So, how could Jewish people feel safe here?”

Officers immediately contacted the city’s Jewish community centers, including the Chabad, following the attack. In Haverhill, Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty said that their department has increased patrols in the surrounding areas of the religious institutions.

Andover’s Lt. Edward Guy said his department has established correspondence with Jewish centers in their town as well.

“This isn’t abnormal, unfortunately,” he said. “We receive requests from the synagogues and temples throughout the year to ensure we’re doing extra checks.”

Guy said that the department aims to calm any concerns by the congregation, patrolling outside of the building or sending an officer inside to greet visitors.

Other temples have routine contact with local police

At Temple Emanuel of Andover, contact with the local police department is routine. Professional staff reached out to authorities within hours of the DC shooting and officers assured the group that there was no elevated threat level in the area. Still, in the wake of the news, the temple increased its security for their most recent Friday night service to provide more reassurance to worshippers.

Rabbi Idan Irelander, who leads Congregation Ahavat Olam in North Andover, also ensures there is a strong partnership between their organization and the local police.

“We continue to secure our services with the wonderful police department because the safety of our members has always been a top priority,” Irelander said.

He said that since the 2023 attacks, his congregation has worked consistently toward improving security, including a fund specifically dedicated to the matter. While the synagogue didn’t increase measures after last week’s shooting, Irelander said that there is a police presence maintained at every service and event at the synagogue.

Despite the fear, these institutions are steadfast on continuing events as scheduled, refusing to allow such attacks to disrupt their community. Rabbis like Bronstein and Irelander agreed that is in their synagogue’s duties to serve and encourage the local Jewish population, especially in times of uncertainty.

“We must continue meeting and keeping our people together because we are survivors and this is how we survive,” Irelander said. “The show must go on.”

Last Wednesday’s shooting was just a mile from the White House, where Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, were shot and killed. The couple, both Israeli Embassy staffers, were slain outside of the Capital Jewish Museum.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, was arrested at the scene after allegedly opening fire on the two victims. Surveillance cameras reportedly captured Rodriguez pass the couple, turn around, then fire multiple rounds into the couple.

He allegedly continued firing at a closer range as the suspects fell to the ground—one of them attempting to crawl away. Investigators recovered 21 spent shell casings at the murder scene.

Another video showed the suspected shooter shouting, “Free Palestine,” while being apprehended shortly after the attack.