WATCH: Masked gunmen shoot at Gazans seeking humanitarian aid

The Israel Defense Forces released drone footage on Sunday that shows armed and masked individuals in southern Khan Yunis attacking Gaza civilians who were attempting to collect humanitarian aid.

According to the IDF, the video, captured earlier in the day, shows men throwing rocks and firing weapons at fellow Palestinians trying to retrieve looted aid packages.

“Hamas is a brutal and murderous terrorist organization that is starving the residents of Gaza,” the IDF said in an official statement.

“Hamas is doing everything in its power to prevent the successful distribution of food in Gaza.”

The IDF denied reports that it fired at civilians near a humanitarian aid distribution site in Gaza, calling the allegations false based on an initial investigation. The IDF emphasized its cooperation with Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and international aid groups to ensure aid reaches Gaza’s residents, not Hamas.

IDF drone footage reveals armed and masked individuals hurling rocks and firing at Gazan civilians attempting to collect looted humanitarian aid in southern Khan Yunis, June 1, 2025. (IDF)

IDF to open more aid distribution centers in Gaza despite Hamas obstruction

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin delivered a statement from the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday, highlighting the army’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and condemning Hamas for obstructing aid distribution.

“So far, we’ve opened four distribution centers, and we are intending to open more of them.”

According to the spokesperson, the IDF has already delivered over 16,000 food packages directly to Gaza residents, in addition to facilitating the entry of more than 1,000 humanitarian aid trucks into the Strip.