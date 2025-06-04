Watch: Protesters march from Tel Aviv to Gaza border calling to end Israel-Hamas War

Israelis set out from Tel Aviv and walked towards the Gaza border Wednesday, as part of a protest against the continuation of the Gaza war organized by Standing Together. "We are marching because the destruction, starvation, and abandonment must stop," the grassroots peace organization said.

The group, made up of a few dozen people, set out from near the Kirya IDF military headquarters and marched South. The march is expected to take place over the course of three days, ending near the Gaza border, as those marching join a protest organized by the It's Time coalition of peace organizations.

"We are in Jaffa, continuing towards Bat Yam, and thinking about the longer road - from death to agreement, from destruction to hope," Standing Together added.

"This is not the simple path, but we are walking it together."

The march is the latest in a series of recent actions by Standing Together aimed at promoting peace and pushing to end the Israel-Hamas War. A march to the Gaza Border to protest the Israel-Hamas War led by Standing Together (credit: STANDING TOGETHER)

Standing Together activists confronted Tzav 9 protesters last week

Last week, Standing Together activists confronted Tzav 9 protesters blocking aid trucks into Gaza in an effort to prevent the protesters from keeping aid out of Gaza.

The organization also gathered in Jerusalem's Old City on Jerusalem Day to protect residents from nationalist attacks.