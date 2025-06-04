WATCH: Nahal Brigade soldiers strike terrorists carrying explosives in Beit Lahiya, Gaza

The IDF struck several Hamas terror targets in Beit Lahiya in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, the military announced on Wednesday.

The military said that the Nahal Brigade, under the command of the IDF's 162nd Division, had struck several pieces of terror infrastructure in northern Gaza.

"In recent weeks, numerous terror targets have been attacked from the air and ground, including terrorists, weapons depots, booby-trapped structures, launchers, and tunnel shafts," the release noted. Hamas terror materials seized by the IDF in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The IDF said that the brigade destroyed a booby-trapped building that was identified using a drone. The military revealed that the building contained a bag of explosives intended to harm IDF soldiers.

IDF widens operations in Gaza Strip

The strikes come in the midst of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which began in mid-May.

To date, the IDF has seized nearly 50% of the territory in Gaza, according to past reporting from The Jerusalem Post.