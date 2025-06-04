Netanyahu admits Gallant, IDF chief replaced over haredi draft bill in leaked recording

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted former defense minister Yoav Gallant and former IDF chief-of-staff Herzi Halevi were "obstacles" to reaching a bill to grant ultra-Orthodox Jews exemption from military service, leaked recordings of the prime minister published by Channel 13 on Wednesday revealed.

ההקלטות המלאות שחשפנו הערב במהדורה: ראש הממשלה מודה בקולו ששר הביטחון גלנט והרמטכ״ל הלוי הוחלפו כי חסמו פתרון למשבר גיוס החרדים- pic.twitter.com/bbDqZfmmSx — Lior Kenan - ליאור קינן (@LiorKenan) June 4, 2025

In a recording of an English-language conversation with an unnamed senior rabbi, the prime minister appeared to admit his firing of Gallant in November of last year, and Halevi's resignation earlier this year, amounted to "enormous obstacles that we removed...to advance" a draft bill acceptable to the haredi factions in the coalition.

"You know, when the defense minister's against you, and the chief-of-staff is against you, you cannot move - now we can move," Netanyahu is heard saying in the recording.

"I have also talked personally about 20 times [with] Yuli Edelstein, who runs the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and I said: 'Look, I'm personally taking charge of this.'"

Netanyahu further implied that Gallant and Halevi interfered in the IDF's ability to accept haredi men into military service. "Look, there are people who are trying to undermine us. I came from the army now. The army is doing exactly what we asked them to do now, they're creating the ability to receive haredim and hold a haredi lifestyle in the army." Haredi youth are handcuffed together during a protest against National Service enlistment in Jerusalem’s Shabbat Square. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Gallant commented on Channel 13's report on Wednesday evening, stressing that he is "proud to have stood by the principle by which everyone must take part in the mission of defending our nation. The need to enlist every young man of military age is essential to maintaining Israel's security," he wrote on X/Twitter.

אני גאה בכך שעמדתי על העיקרון לפיו כולם צריכים לקחת חלק במשימת ההגנה על הארץ. על מנת לקיים את מדינת ישראל, אנו זקוקים לצבא חזק ונחוש. הצורך לגייס לצה״ל כל צעיר בגיל גיוס, חיוני כדי לקיים את ביטחון ישראל - כולם חייבים להתגייס: חילונים, דתיים וחרדים, כולם. — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) June 4, 2025

"Everyone must serve: Secular, religious, and haredim," Gallant added.