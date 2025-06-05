'They're criminals, like ISIS': IDF reveals Gaza resident's testimony to COGAT officer

The people who fired at civilians attempting to disrupt the distribution of aid were members of Hamas, a Gaza resident told a Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) officer in new recordings revealed by the IDF Thursday.

“They don’t want the people to receive aid, they want to foil the plan so that the aid will go to them, allowing them to steal it. They've gone completely bankrupt," the Gazan resident said.

Residents further testified that Hamas has been “taking various actions to prevent Gazans from receiving humanitarian aid, including firing at IDF troops near distribution points and spreading false claims about mass casualties near those areas.”

“There were injured people, yes, seven, maybe eight dead. Not 30, and not 50,” the resident told the COGAT officer, adding that this was not the first time Hamas terrorists attempted to sabotage aid deliveries.

“They live on the aid… they want aid to come in through the United Nations and international organizations so they can steal it… I swear to you, they're criminals, like ISIS.”

Gaza Resident Speaking With a COGAT Officer

Aid sites reopen after deadly shootings

The US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said only two sites in southern Gaza’s Rafah area would operate on Thursday, after all sites were closed the day before for maintenance following a series of deadly shootings close to its operations.

The GHF, which has been fiercely criticized by humanitarian organizations including the United Nations for alleged lack of neutrality, began distributing aid last week. The UN has warned that most of Gaza's 2.3 million population is at risk of famine.