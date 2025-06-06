IDF reservists demand: Win the war or let us return home

The IDF is attempting to address criticism from reservists regarding the stagnation in the Gaza Strip, as reservists have begun demanding to "decisively win the war," and if not, "to be released home to return to routine life," Walla reported on Friday.

"The maneuver we are conducting is part of what created the foundation for us to be more accurate. This is evident in locating tunnels. We reached the main arteries relatively quickly,” A senior officer in Division 98 told Walla.

“When you understand the entire system, you don't need to find every tunnel. There are several focal points. There are three systems that the division has taken care of."

Regarding the readiness of the tanks and ammunition supplies, he added, "The big problem with the tanks is really the spare parts. We entered very strongly and with sufficient ammunition."

A senior officer in Brigade 7 said that the forces captured significant areas in Khan Yunis. IDF operational activities in Gaza, 18 June 2024 (credit: IDF)

"We broke through a divisional corridor that allowed additional forces to enter and capture areas that are very important, to enable a deep attack, meet our targets, and take significant assets from Hamas, both above ground and underground," he said.

The officer did not hide the fatigue among the regular soldiers, saying, "They have been fighting for a long time. They entered very strongly into the maneuver, and soon they will go home to refresh. It's very important to take care of the fighters; we value them highly."

Regarding the main objective of the operations, the senior officer said, "The goal is unequivocally to bring back the hostages. And in the long run, to defeat Hamas. The hostages didn't come home because Hamas volunteered; they arrived because we created the conditions for that."

"We advocate for security at the expense of speed, to protect our soldiers, and that’s why it takes time. I think the fighters see and understand this. There is the mission, and there is the security of our forces, which always clash," he said, regarding criticism of the maneuver's pace and stagnation.

Two hostage bodies were recovered from Gaza

On the recovery of two hostages' bodies early Thursday morning from the area where they were operating, he added, "In the end, two hostage bodies were returned. That’s a lot, it’s not little. Some are here in tunnels, some are in the hands of dozens of terrorists. It takes time. If in three weeks we release one hostage, we will release more and more."

"I am willing to stay here for another hundred years until everyone returns. Is this good for us? No. But relatively, we are working at a fast pace, keeping our forces' security in a very good way, and accomplishing the mission within the timelines set for us,” he said.

“The fact is, people here are still highly motivated, just like in the first days. You can go to the fighters and see it. Behind me are 500 fighters, half of them reservists. At least in Battalion 77, we've seen 120% attendance since the first day of the war. They asked to come. They're at the forefront of every battalion attack I conduct."