Ultra-Orthodox protesters launch feces at real estate CEO's home over grave-digging issue

About one hundred extreme ultra-Orthodox individuals demonstrated violently outside the home of Yaakov Ataracchi, CEO and owner of Aura, one of Israel’s largest real estate companies, on Thursday night.

The rioters organized transportation from Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem, aiming to force Ataracchi and his company to end their work on a demolition-rebuilding project in Yehud, which they have claimed is taking place on top of graves.

According to the company, this is a legal and approved project carried out with the guidance of the Antiquities Authority.

The rioters broke the gate to the house, smashed the intercom, caused damage to the yard and property, vandalized equipment, and threw bags of excrement at the house and the family members.

The police, who were aware of the threat in advance and even updated the family, did not arrest any protesters.

According to sources close to the family, the police called Ataracchi’s wife, informed her of the demonstration, and asked if the family had private security, as they would not be able to assist with their forces.

The attacks continued, and the police did not intervene

After the event in Tel Aviv, the rioters proceeded to the home of Hod Betzer, the company’s VP, in Elkana, where they repeated the same pattern of breaking, vandalizing, and threatening.

The company has warned of a severe escalation: just last week, the graves of the CEO’s parents were vandalized, and now the extremists have moved to direct violence against private homes.

According to the company, these are extremist fringe groups, some of which are known, taking advantage of their police protection while spreading disinformation about non-existent graves in an attempt to intimidate and extort developers.

According to the executives, the project in Yehud involves the demolition of ten old buildings and the construction of 444 new residential units, commercial spaces, and public buildings, and it is being carried out in accordance with all regulations, with no findings of Jewish graves.

"Aura will not yield to threats. This is not a protest – it is an organized attack. If we didn’t have security guards, this would have ended in a disaster. I call on the police to act with full severity," Ataracchi responded.