Gaza militia leader Abu Shabab: We don't work with Israel, haven't ruled out coordination with IDF

Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of a Palestinian militia in Gaza, spoke to Israel's Army Radio on Sunday, denying working with Israel and his group's relationship with the Palestinian Authority.

"We are not working with Israel," Abu Shabab asserted, and denied having met with any Israeli official in the past year.

His militia is not armed with weapons from Israel, he added. "Our weapons are not from Israel - they are simple weapons that we collected from the local population."

The Prime Minister’s Office and a security source on Thursday declined to refute claims made by Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman that Israel is arming crime families and militias in Gaza to fight Hamas.

Despite denying cooperation with Israel, Abu Shabab did not rule out the possibility of coordinating with the IDF in the future, clarifying that it would be for humanitarian purposes. A Palestinian Hamas terrorist displays guns on the day of the handover of hostages, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 22, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

"If any coordination is carried out, it will be humanitarian, for the benefit of our people in East Rafah, and will be carried out through mediation channels," he said.

Palestinian Authority relations based on security, not funding

On the other hand, Abu Shabab confirmed that he maintains relations with the Palestinian Authority for security purposes, but denied receiving financing from the body.

"Our relations with the PA are carried out within the framework of the supreme national interest of the Palestinian people, and the framework of its legal legitimacy."

"We carry out security checks through the Muhabarat mechanism [PA intelligence], which cooperates with us on this issue to ensure that terrorist elements do not enter and sabotage the liberation project from Hamas."

The PA did not confirm the involvement of the Prime Minister's Office or the Defense Ministry in security arrangements with the militia.

ISIS connections false, intended to spread Israel-Arab hostility

Abu Shabab also countered Liberman's claims that militias like his identify with ISIS, denying any connection to the jihadist terrorist group.

"We have no connection to any country or organization. These rumors are intended to damage our reputation and create a situation of hostility between us and Israel and the Arab countries."