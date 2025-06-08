The government approved in its weekly meeting on Sunday morning a proposal by Justice Minister Yariv Levin that will significantly speed up the process to fire Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not present during the discussion preceding the vote, due to a conflict-of-interest agreement that bars him from taking part in any procedure that could affect his ongoing criminal trial.

The Attorney-General heads the state’s law enforcement apparatus, and as such, oversees the State Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting Netanyahu.

Deputy Attorney-General Gil Limon wrote in an advisory opinion published on Sunday morning prior to the government meeting that Levin’s proposal is illegal and contradicts High Court of Justice legal precedent. However, the government approved it regardless.

Appointing, firing of A-G based on independent committee recommendation A government decision in 2000 stipulated that the government appoint or fire the A-G based on recommendations by an independent appointment committee.

Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 27, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) The committee is chaired by a retired High Court judge appointed by the Chief Justice (currently Asher Grunis), and its other members are a lawyer chosen by the Israel Bar Association (currently Tammy Ulman), an academic appointed by university law school heads (currently Prof. Ron Shapira), a former Justice Minister or Attorney General appointed by the government, and a Member of Knesset chosen by the Knesset Constitution Committee.

The government has not been able to consult with the committee since the Knesset has refrained from appointing its representative to the committee, and no former justice ministers or AGs were willing to join it either.

Levin’s new proposal is to change the method of firing the A-G by replacing the independent appointment committee with a committee made up of ministers appointed by the justice minister. The ministers will conduct an arraignment for the AG, after which a vote to fire her can be brought before the government plenary, which must pass with the support of at least 75% of all ministers.

In a preamble to his proposal, Levin acknowledged that one reason to change the firing method was his inability to man the existing committee. However, the justice minister argued that the main justification for the change was that the AG’s conduct has “paralyzed” parts of the government, and that the worsening of the relations made the need to consult with the appointment committee “redundant”.

According to the proposal, the new committee will be chaired by Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli, and its other members will be Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, Innovation and Technology Minister MK Gila Gamliel, and Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malkieli.

Immediately following its approval, Levin sent out a summons to members of the committee requesting that it convene as soon as possible.

Gov't voted against Baharav-Miara in March The government voted in late March that it had no confidence in Baharav-Miara, due to what it claimed were intentional attempts to trip up the government and lead to its downfall. Baharav-Miara has argued that if the government ceased attempting to pass illegal measures, she would not need to intervene.