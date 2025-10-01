Gaza-bound Flotilla estimated to be one day from Gaza, may arrive on Yom Kippur The Flotilla has grown since it left Spain on September 1. It has around 20 boats that left Spain and 20 from Italy, as well as several from Greece. Most of the vessels are sailboats.

FILE PHOTO: Crew interacts from aboard a boat, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, as it sails off Koufonisi islet, Greece, September 26, 2025. ( photo credit : REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis/File Photo )