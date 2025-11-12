Police locate Hamas guns used in Oct. 7 massacre at Be'eri kindergarten, two years after attacks After being located, the weapons and radios were handed over to police for examination as part of the wider probe into the October 7 massacres in the Gaza border communities.

Israel Police discovers weapons used by Hamas Nukhba terrorists during the October 7 massacre at a closed kidnergarten in Kibbutz Be'eri, November 11, 2025. ( photo credit : screenshot, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT )