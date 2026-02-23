Israel may have to evacuate "some embassies and consulates," an Israeli source told Saudi outlet Al Hadath on Monday.

The "threat level is very high," and there have been "several threat warnings," resulting in Israel raising the alert level at embassies in Europe, the Far East, and Latin America, the source added.

This preparation is in reaction to warnings about the "intention of Iranian-linked entities to carry out operations against our interests," the source continued, clarifying that Israel has asked former security officials and former senior employees to return to Israel as soon as possible, per the source.

Israel closed its embassies worldwide on June 13, 2025, following the launch of Operation Rising Lion and the Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military, terror, and nuclear facilities.

At the time, the Foreign Ministry advised Israelis and Jews living in the Diaspora to avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols due to the heightened risk of retaliatory antisemitic attacks.

The US flag flies outside the embassy in Beirut, Lebanon; illustrative. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

US Embassy Beirut evacuates dozens of non-essential personnel

The US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, evacuated dozens of non-essential personnel via Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, the US State Department confirmed on Monday.

This was "a precautionary measure due to anticipated regional developments," as first reported by Lebanese broadcaster LBCI.

"The Department of State has ordered the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US Embassy in Beirut," a State Department spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post.