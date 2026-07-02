The family of October 7 massacre victims Shachar and Shlomi Mathias shared on Wednesday footage taken from inside their home on the day of the attack.

The footage published by the victims’ daughter Shir Mathias in an X/Twitter post on the 1,000-day anniversary of the Hamas attacks was taken by Mathias’s younger brother.

In the footage, Mathias’s younger brother walks around the house, which is visibly damaged by bullet holes and smoke, realizing that his parents were killed.

“I’m back home; there isn’t really any smoke, but now I can actually say that mom and dad aren’t alive,” said the younger Mathias in a struggling voice. “I’m so, so sorry.”

“This is the horrifying moment when my little brother confirms to us that my father and mother were murdered,” she wrote. “Today, we decided to publish it, to demand truth, justice, and correction.”

“Correction must start with taking responsibility – everyone who had a hand on the wheel must go home and take responsibility, suits and uniforms alike,” she added.

Israel marks 1,000 days since Oct. 7

The Tekuma Administration provided the public with insight into the area’s renewal 1,000 days after the October 7 massacre, in an updated report on the rehabilitation of the Gaza border region.

Over 1,000 projects have been carried out in the region since the attack, according to Tekuma’s report.

In addition, two of the four communities in the region that haven’t yet returned are expected to do so by the end of August.

Members of Kibbutz Holit, Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Kibbutz Be’eri are expected to return before the end of 2026, while residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz are expected to return in 2027.