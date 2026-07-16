Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his planned trip to the United States, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

The delayed departure is due to the postponement of former US senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral, which was rescheduled to the end of the month.

Netanyahu had been set to fly to Washington on Saturday night to attend Graham’s funeral and to meet with US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST/FILE PHOTO)

Netanyahu's official visit will mark first since Iran war

Netanyahu was expected to remain in Washington through Tuesday, but his itinerary was yet to be officially scheduled, sources told The Jerusalem Post.

The prime minister’s visit would mark the first official trip to Washington since the war with Iran. His last visit was in February.

During a recent phone call made by Netanyahu to congratulate Trump on the US’s 250th anniversary, the two leaders agreed to “meet soon.”