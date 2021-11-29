The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Asaf Lupo to build NIS 95m. Herzliya boutique apartments

As part of the Nitzanim boutique project, two buildings from the 1960s will be demolished to build one nine-story luxury building designed by architect Pitsou Kedem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 21:43
The beachfront of Herzliya, which offers an exquisite range of food
Real estate company Asaf Lupo Entrepreneurship and Construction is establishing the Nitzanim boutique project in Herzliya within the framework of TMA 38/2.
The project will have 40 luxury apartments. The total investment is NIS 95 million.
As part of the project, two buildings from the 1960s will be demolished to build one nine-story luxury building designed by architect Pitsou Kedem.
The neighborhood of Herzliya Pituach where the Ahavat Israel synagogue is situatuated. (credit: LEV TSIMBLER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)The neighborhood of Herzliya Pituach where the Ahavat Israel synagogue is situatuated. (credit: LEV TSIMBLER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The project includes a variety of three, four and five-room apartments, with all flats having a ceiling height of 2.90 sq.m., a 14 sq.m. balcony, two underground parking spaces (not in a parking facility) and a storage room.
Prices will start at NIS 2.7m. per apartment.
The company will start marketing next week.


