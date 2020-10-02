Ashdod Hospital surprises COVID-19 patients with festive Sukkot meal

Medical staff at Assuta Ashdod University Hospital's coronavirus departments decided to surprise their patients on Friday, Sukkot eve, by preparing festive holiday meals. One of the biggest challenges that coronavirus patients face while recovering is being alone for prolonged periods of time. This gets even worse during the holidays, as they are unable to spend time with their loved ones. But the staff at Assuta hospital in Ashdod came up with a solution. If coronavirus patients aren't able to go home to celebrate Sukkot, they will bring Sukkot to them. Patients at Ashdod's hospital will at least celebrate the holiday with one another, thanks to a small but meaningful gesture.
The Assuta Medical Centers is one of the largest and most advanced chains of hospitals in Israel, with hospitals and medical clinics in Tel Aviv, Rishon Letzion, Haifa, Ashdod and more.
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital was established in 2017 and offers innovative surgery rooms which enable the residents of Ashdod and surrounding area to undergo small and moderate operations. It is also the largest hospital in Ashdod to offer coronavirus tests and treatment.