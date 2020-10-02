Ashdod Hospital surprises COVID-19 patients with festive Sukkot meal

Medical staff at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod surprised patients by preparing festive meals for Sukkot, October 2, 2020. (Credit: Courtesy)

Assuta Ashdod University Hospital (Credit: EYAL TOUEG)

The Assuta Medical Centers is one of the largest and most advanced chains of hospitals in Israel, with hospitals and medical clinics in Tel Aviv, Rishon Letzion, Haifa, Ashdod and more.

Assuta Ashdod University Hospital was established in 2017 and offers innovative surgery rooms which enable the residents of Ashdod and surrounding area to undergo small and moderate operations. It is also the largest hospital in Ashdod to offer coronavirus tests and treatment.

