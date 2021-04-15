The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ashkenazi to start forum with counterparts from UAE, Greece, Cyprus

On the agenda for the foreign ministers’ meetings are economic issues, security, tourism, battling coronavirus and establishing a “green corridor” for travel between the countries.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 15, 2021 17:17
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi headed to Paphos, Cyprus on Thursday, to meet with his Greek, Cypriot and Emirati counterparts.
Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, and Ashkenazi plan to establish a forum for regular meetings between ministers and diplomats to promote their countries’ shared regional strategic interests.
Ashkenazi will meet with each foreign minister individually, before a meeting of all four together. He is also set to meet with Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades, as well.
On the agenda for the foreign ministers' meetings are economic issues, security, tourism, battling coronavirus and establishing a "green corridor" for travel between the countries.


