Ashkenazi to start forum with counterparts from UAE, Greece, Cyprus

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, and Ashkenazi plan to establish a forum for regular meetings between ministers and diplomats to promote their countries’ shared regional strategic interests.

Ashkenazi will meet with each foreign minister individually, before a meeting of all four together. He is also set to meet with Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades, as well.

On the agenda for the foreign ministers’ meetings are economic issues, security, tourism, battling coronavirus and establishing a “green corridor” for travel between the countries.

