Atraf website permanently removed from internet in fight against Black Shadow

Two weeks ago, Black Shadow announced its hack of Cyberserve, which hosted Atraf, and the hackers have been exposing personal information of LGBTQ clients of the website in waves.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 10:17
The state prosecution announced on Thursday that it had succeeded in getting the Atraf website for LGBTQ dating permanently removed from the internet as part of its ongoing battle against the Black Shadow hacker groups' attempts to expose private personal information from the website's users. 
The website had been temporarily disabled since Black Shadow started posting some of the personal data it had hacked.
On November 3, the Authority for the Defense of Privacy announced that it was probing the Atraf website for faulty cyber defenses that may have led to its recently being hacked.
If the probe leads to real consequences it could prove to be a game-changer in the cyber arena in motivating companies to take stronger measures regarding cyber defense.
Two weeks ago, Black Shadow announced its hack of Cyberserve, which hosted Atraf, and the hackers have been exposing personal information of LGBTQ clients of the website in waves during the course of this week, threatening to disclose more until they are paid a ransom.
The Authority said at the time that was no coincidence that the website has been down since the hacking and that it may remain down indefinitely due to the website owner's lack of cyber protections of their clients' personal data.
In addition, the Authority noted other state agencies efforts to block search engines and social media sites from being able to display the personal information - warning that anyone who displays such information could be themselves guilty of a crime.
In fact, the state prosecution's cyber unit obtained from the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court last week an even wider and more open-ended order to block material related to the hack (related both to Atraf and to the Machon Mor and Pegasus websites) so that it would not have to return repeatedly to the court for enforcement.
Moreover, the Authority said last week that it had instructed Atraf to provide immediate and exact details to clients about what information was hacked and leaked, something which hacked companies often try to delay doing due to embarrassment.
To date, the Authority has been seen as weak and its investigation of the Likud party from February 2020 to February of this year for failing to protect the details of 6.4 million Israeli citizens was widely panned.
The outcome of the probe was a low-grade fine of the Likud with no criminal charges.
However, the latest wave of cyberattacks may be a new opportunity for the Authority to flex its muscles.  
While much of the attention has been about whether Black Shadow is a front for Iranian cyberattacks on Israel under the veil of being a criminal ransomware outfit, these latest developments shine public attention back on the companies which have sometimes failed to patch holes in their digital infrastructure despite warnings from the Israel National Cyber Directorate.


Tags cyber security hacker Black Shadow
