Attorney-general: Netanyahu is running a campaign to discredit me

Mandelblit went on to say that Public Security Minister Amir Ohana’s actions are a threat to Israeli democracy and that recent reports about the work of the prosecutor are full of lies.

By EVE YOUNG  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 16:01
Avicahi Mandelblit (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is running a campaign to discredit his work on Monday, according to N12.
In a ceremony to celebrate Rosh Hashanah at the Justice Ministry, Mendelblit said that this year has been a difficult one because certain parties have been running a campaign against him to serve their own interests.
In the speech, Mandelblit said that “In the public and political arenas and online, there is a campaign that is meant to discredit my work and the work of the State Prosecutor. Those who are running the campaign hope that it will influence our decisions. They are mistaken. We are impervious to outside noise.”
Mandelblit also addressed Ohana’s statement that “indicting an elected official is an injury to democracy,” saying that the statement implies that elected officials are above the law, and “it does harm to democracy.”
Ohana responded to Mandelblit saying that the state prosecutor and police must be "more holy than the Pope," when dealing with an indictment against the prime minister and that what the public is currently witnessing is "lies, leaks, and witness tampering." Ohana went on to say that the police and prosecutor are "certain that the public is stupid."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit Amir Ohana
