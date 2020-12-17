Attorney-General to High Court: Don’t overturn unity gov’t

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit late Thursday night pushed back hard against attempts to get the High Court of Justice to strike down changes to the Basic Laws as unconstitutional which were made to enable the current unity-rotation government to be established.Coming off of a November 12 interim order by the High Court which showed that the justices were suspicious of the constitutionality of the changes, Mandelblit doubled down. Signaling that the justices were taking the petition seriously to negate changes made to the Basic Laws, the November 12 order expanded the number of justices hearing the case from three to nine.This conflict has a different meaning now that the government is likely to disband itself due to irreconcilable political differences between the Likud and Blue and White, before the High Court even steps in.However, should the parties succeed at working out their political differences, the High Court battle will remain in play and could still topple the coalition.Mandelblit rejected the attacks on the changes to the Basic Laws on multiple grounds.He said that it was unclear whether the High Court could ever strike down a quasi-constitutional basic law. In any event, he said that if it were possible, it would need to be a far more extreme law, implying something criminal or actively tearing down democracy.
Further, the attorney-general rejected the notion that the coalition was abusing or ignoring the will of the voter by forming coalitions they had vowed not to form.Mandelblit said that in Israel's party-based representative democracy, that the voter picks a party and that that party then represents the people's will even if it takes some unpredictable decisions based on complex circumstances.Moreover, he said a national unity rotation government could not be unconstitutional, being that Israel has had such governments in the past, such as in the 1980s.Some of the High Court justices themselves had made the same point at a hearing in October.On October 27, the High Court had held a hearing about a host of constitutional issues.One of the issues was whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial on several corruption counts, could be forced to resign when he is due to swap roles with Blue and White's Benny Gantz in November 2021, and take up the position of Alternate Prime Minister.The several petitions filed by various parties also questioned whether the role of Alternate Prime Minister, the authority it holds, and aspects of the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White, are constitutional.Already in May, the High Court allowed Netanyahu to form his coalition and said the main principles of the government deal were constitutional, but it delayed ruling on Netanyahu's possible fate and other aspects of the rotation deal.Petitioners, including the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel, Meretz, and the Guardians of Israeli Democracy all argued that Netanyahu must resign when he no longer has the unique protections of the office of prime minister.They have said that creating immunity for the Alternate Prime Minister position and allowing him to stay in office under indictment until conviction and all appeals are exhausted (identical to the protections afforded to the prime minister) is unconstitutional and contradicts 25 years of High Court rulings.Mandelblit, who indicted Netanyahu, has told the High Court that he views the Alternate Prime Minister role as constitutional.He said that the Knesset used its sovereign authority to pass Basic Laws to change aspects of the government's powers, including creating the Alternate Prime Minister position, and that the legislature has the authority to create a new position beyond previous High Court precedents based on past laws.From the outset of the October hearing, High Court President Esther Hayut pressed the petitioners hard, saying that they would need to convince her, Vice President Hanan Melcer and Justice Neal Hendel that they could intervene, despite the fact that the court has never previously struck down a basic law.The Movement's lawyer, Eliad Shraga, argued that the High Court has always had a meta or comprehensive responsibility to protect Israeli democracy.Further, he said that the Dignity and Freedom of Man basic law had empowered the court to strike down a wide variety of laws in order to maintain Israeli citizens' basic freedoms.Shraga labeled the Likud-Blue and White changes to the basic laws "a mega-attack on Israeli democracy," to which the court could not turn a blind eye and pretend that it was a technical side-issue.