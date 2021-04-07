Audiobook platform Storytel arrives to Israel

Swedish streaming audiobook and digital book platform Storytel launched operations in Israel Tuesday, offering tens of thousands of books for listening and digital reading in Hebrew, English and Russian.Adults and children can use the app to listen to best-selling Israeli bestsellers read by the writers themselves or by professional actors and narrators who add an extra dimension of emotion to each book, the company said. Users can listen to an unlimited number of titles for a monthly cost of NIS 49.90. That's similar to the monthly $15 subscription fee charged by its competitor Audible, but with no listening limit. Storytel signaled that it would enter the Israeli market last September when it acquired Israeli audiobook leader iCast for around NIS 20 million. Storytel operates in more than 20 countries and offers access to more than half a million different titles in 30 languages, enjoyed by about 1.5 million subscribers worldwide, the company said.Storytel's entry into Israel comes against the backdrop of rapid growth of the audiobook market in recent years. The audiobook market is currently estimated to be worth more than $3 billion and is expected to grow by 15% annually over the next decade, the company said. Among prominent Israeli titles on Storytel are A. B. Yehoshua reading his book "Three Days and a Child," Haim Shapira reading "On the Really Important Things" and Shlomit Cohen Asif reading "Doctor Marshmallow." In addition, it includes Israeli bestsellers read by top actors and narrators, like Riki Blich reading "Live Fence" by Dorit Rabinyan, and Tomer Sharon reading "The Last Interview" by Eshkol Nevo, the company said."While in the past all the people who would come to a writer's meeting would tell me they read the book, in recent years more and more people are telling me that they have listened to it," said author Eshkol Nevo. "For me, it's wonderful. Beyond the fact that it allows new audiences access to my work, the vocal performance enlivens the written word and loads it with emotion."
